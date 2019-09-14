Pakistan can’t take Kashmir to ICJ, says law minister

Law Minister Farogh Naseem has ruled out the possibility of taking India to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue, saying that can only happen if both parties agree on going to the international court.

According to a local media outlet, Pakistan can avail other legal and political options, such as political courts at the United Nations.

“The issue will be further raised in United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and UN General Assembly (UNGA). We hope that the amount of hard work put in by the ministries of law and foreign affairs will make it a success,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister’s comment came after a political rally by the prime minister in Azad Jammu Kashmir, wherein he had assured the Kashmir people that Pakistan will not let down them down in the struggle for the right to self-determination.