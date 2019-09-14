Indian forces’ brutalities can’t suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for self determination, says Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan said that the violence unleashed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) would never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

“People of Kashmir had never succumbed in the past nor will they surrender in the future as Kashmir was never part of India and would never be the part of India,” the AJ&K president said while addressing the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora in Brussels.