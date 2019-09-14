Amnesty urges India to lift Kashmir lockdown

Amnesty International has demanded India to end its continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir and urged it to let the people of the held valley speak.

In a video posted on Twitter, Amnesty International has exposed gruesome crimes being committed by Indian forces’ personnel against the people of occupied Kashmir.

The video provides a glimpse of the crisis in occupied Kashmir that has gripped the Muslim majority territory since August 5.

“The Kashmir Blackout is over 40 days old.8 million people under lockdown in the most militarized zone in the world,” said Amnesty International in a tweet.

It must be noted that normal life remains paralyzed on 41st consecutive day in IoK, on Saturday, due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.