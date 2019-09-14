900 more patients suffering from dengue fever reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Dengue fever outbreak is spreading like a wildfire in the country as more patients are being admitted in hospitals every day.

As per the latest data, recently, almost 900 patients who interacted dengue fever were admitted to different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Majority of these patients hail from the province’s capital, Peshawar.

In Lahore, with two new cases of dengue fever, the total has reached at 32.

As per data, 80 people have been affected by the disease in Rawalpindi, 12 in Faisalabad, 8 in Bahawalpur and Attock, 6 in Lodhran and 5 in Sargodha. Dengue patients have also been reported in Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh, and Gujrat.

Data also reveals, that, 2,286 persons have been tested positive for dengue in Punjab while the number of suspected patients has surged to 59,739.

In this year, so far, dengue fever has claimed three lives.