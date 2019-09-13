Shahbaz Gill likely to get better post: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that it is up to the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to give or take important posts and portfolios in government. I hope Gill will be given a better post in the near future, he added.

“CM Buzdar made his team strong by allowing the members to exercise power and take decisions,” he added while talking to a channel.

This is new Pakistan, no one can get undue favours anymore. Everything gets examined on the basis of performance and progress, he concluded.