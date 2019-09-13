Courth orders jail superintendent to decide on Sanaullah’s plea for home-cooked food

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Friday ordered the jail superintendent to decide on a plea moved by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah seeking permission for home-cooked food in jail.

The reserve decision was delivered by Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt in which he ordered jail Superintendent Asad Warriach to decide this matter at the earliest in light of legal formalities and protocols involved.

The medical report of Sanaullah was presented in court on September 5, on which court reserved decision on September 11.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah told the court that his client is a heart patient and food cooked in jail can increase complications in his ailment so the court should direct jail authorities to allow home-cooked food.