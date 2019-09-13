Coal mine contractor gunned down in Balochistan

QUETTA: A coal mine contractor was killed and one other worker was injured during firing in Balochistan town of Harnai on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday night in Harnai’s Talib Coal Mine Lease area, where an unidentified gunman tried to abduct the contractor, Sarwar Kakar.

The gunman opened fire at Kakar upon resisting and then fled to the nearby mountains.

The body and the injured have been shifted to the DHQ hospital. The body has been handed over to the family and the injured miner is still being treated.

An investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to arrest the kidnappers.