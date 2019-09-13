CAA bans use of mobile phones in airport’s lounges

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones at the apron and lounges of all national airports.

According to the notification issued by the authority, the mobile phones will not be allowed in the airports, aprons and lounges of all national airports.

“All addresses are, hereby, informed that henceforth, the use of mobile phones in the restricted areas i.e. apron and lounges etc is strictly prohibited,” read the notification.

“Any non-compliance of the instructions may result in the confiscation of Airport Entry Pass and the matter will be taken up with the higher authorities of the concerned department/ functionary,” the notification further read.

The chief operating officer of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all managers and officials of the airport in this regard.