Adiyala jail officials directed to submit written reply in Aseefa Bhutto’s plea

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has sought a written reply from officials of Adiyala jail over a contempt of court petition for not allowing Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari to meet her father Asif Ali Zardari, PPP co-chairman, in the jail.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard a contempt of court petition over barring Aseefa to meet his imprisoned father in jail despite court orders.

The court, during the course, sought written a reply from officials of Adiyala jail.

The court heard another contempt of court petition regarding not providing facilities to Zardari. Defence counsel argued that the former president is a cardiac patient and “six to seven stents” have been planted in his heart, adding that they were “not begging” instead wanted implementation on the court orders.

When asked, the jail officials informed that air conditioner had been provided to Nawaz Sharif on the medical grounds while doctors didn’t write anything regarding providing the air conditioner to ex-president adding that if his health were serious then he should have been admitted in the hospital.

Judge Bashir said that every case has a different nature. “If the law allows then why the [AC] facility has not been provided [to Zardari]?” he asked.

He also remarked that the law is not a decoration piece for show-off but rather needs to be implemented.

Later, after the conclusion of the argument, the court has reserved the judgment.