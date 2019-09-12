PPP writes to Punjab govt for production orders of Zardari, Talpur

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written letters to the Punjab government demanding the implementation of the production orders of the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and senior party leader Faryal Talpur.

The letters called for the immediate release of the two leaders in order for them to be able to attend their respective assembly sessions.

The Sindh Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday had also issued production orders of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani along with those of Sindh legislator Faryal Talpur.

Former president Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on multiple charges if corruption and are currently being detained at Adiala Jail.