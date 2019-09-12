PM Imran to meet US President Trump twice during US visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet President Donald Trump twice during his visit to the United States, as per his official schedule.

According to the schedule, the first meeting between PM Imran and US President Trump will be at lunch whereas the other will be at hi-tea.

The prime minister is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before heading to the US to attend the UNGA session.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister is expected to meet important leaders, sources added.

During his last visit to the Kingdom, prime minister represented Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.