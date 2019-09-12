Army committed to capacity building of Saudi land forces, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

The pledge was made during a meeting between the COAS and Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, military adviser to KSA’s defence minister at the GHQ, Rawalpindi. Saudi ambassador Nawaz Saeed al Malkiy was also present on the occasion.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

“Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ways to enhance bilateral defence collaboration including training exchange programme were discussed,” the communique added.

The two Muslim countries have doubled down on the strategic military partnership.

Last week, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had also visited Islamabad to reassure their support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as Islamabad had reached out to the Middle Eastern state to lend their support for Pakistan’s stance. The diplomatic mission has remained active ever since New Delhi moved to strip Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) of its autonomy on August 5.