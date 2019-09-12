Punjab govt taking action against illegal hike in school fees, LHC told

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the Punjab government was taking action against the illegal hike in fees by private schools.

The secretary schools’ education told the court that a session had been called over the issue which would be attended by the officials concerned.

“The session will be held on September 14, whereas, the petitioner will not be restricted to join the classroom,” he said.

The court inquired as to why the secretary had been absent at previous hearings to which the secretary replied that he was not informed of the court orders in “the appropriate way”.

The court ordered action against those causing delay in court orders and adjourned the hearing of the case till Sept 16.

Earlier, on December 13, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered all private schools charging above Rs5,000 in monthly fee to cut the fee by 20 per cent.

The SC restricted schools from increasing the annual fee by more than five per cent and added that fee hike beyond five per cent would have to be approved by a regulatory body and would not be allowed to exceed eight per cent in any case.