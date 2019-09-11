Indian arrogance biting the dust, says Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the entire world is speaking in one voice against the Indian oppression and use of brutal force against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, she said the Indian arrogance is biting the dust.

Awan said the joint statement of over fifty countries on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir in Geneva is a mirror for India to see its crimes against humanity.

She said this communiqué is a proof of the success of our continuous diplomatic efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to awaken the world conscience and our strong commitment with Kashmir cause.

She said the international community’s support to the oppressed Kashmiris and demand from India to respect the basic human rights in occupied Kashmir encourages the oppressed.