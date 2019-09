LAHORE: Women’s cricket has come a long way in recent years and Humaira Farrukh is a shining example of being the first women umpire from Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a concerted effort to promote the game which has resulted in some inspired results this year. After beating West Indies for the first time ever in an ODI series, the Women in Green squared the ODI series against South Africa in their own backyard.