FAISALABAD: Two police officials were arrested over purportedly illegal detention of a citizen here on Sunday.

According to details, SHO Tandlianwala police station and police chowki incharge, who kept a local in illegal detention for over 10 days, were arrested.

Both police officials were incarcerated and the detainee was rescued.

A case was registered against the officials and investigation was underway.