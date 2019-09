KARACHI: Two Karachiites drowned in River Indus near Thatta on Monday.

Two youth, who came here from Karachi with a religious team, were bathing in River Indus near Dadori Pattan about 40 kilometres from Thatta when they drowned. The victims belonged to the Nursery area of Karachi.

Their bodies could not be recovered till filing this report. However, efforts were underway to recover them.