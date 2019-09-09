Suspended cellular services, security plans to ensure smooth Ashura processions

LAHORE: As the 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country today, cellular services have been suspended in major cities as a measure to thwart any untoward incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had announced that cellular services would remain suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in specified areas of all the cities across the country.

While the Authority did not confirm exact timings, the mobile phone services, particularly in areas through which processions pass, are expected to remain suspended from morning till 6 pm on both days.

Different processions will be taken out in different parts of the country to commemorate the sacrifices made on Muharram 9. Religious scholars will shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his companions.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the eve, the federal government, as well as the provincial governments, has devised security plans to tackle the potential security threats.

ISLAMABAD

The district administration has decided to close off the route for the Muharram 9 mourning procession after Asr prayers.

Traders in Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar and nearby areas have been told to close their markets, and the Taleemul Quran seminary has announced a two-day holiday for its students.

The administration turned down a request from traders to close down Raja Bazaar and other markets at night so they could return home easily.

LAHORE

In Lahore, the major procession will take out from Pandu Street in Islampura neighborhood.

The Punjab government has set up control rooms in all districts of Lahore and is monitoring majalis and processions to ensure security arrangements.

According to reports, as many as 33,356 majalis would be held and 8,674 processions would be taken out in the Punjab province during the holy month.

KARACHI

In Karachi, 263 different processions will be taken out to commemorate the sacrifices made on Muharram 9.

A security plan has been set by the Karachi traffic police to minimise the impact of roadblocks on the flow of traffic. As per the plan at 9 am, an Alam procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah in Liaquatabad.

PESHAWAR

In Peshawar, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall, Peshawar Saddar on Monday morning.

The procession after passing through its traditional route will terminate on its starting point in the evening.