Sri Lankan squad for Pakistan tour announced as ten players tap out

The Sri Lankan cricket authorities on Monday announced the selection of a T20 and One Day International (ODI) squad to tour Pakistan as 10 players excused themselves from playing in the country while citing security reasons, local media reported on Monday.

Earlier, ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, have pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, officials concerned said.