Social media outrage forces UET VC to withdraw gender discriminatory orders

The Lahore campus of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday withdrew their notification regarding gender segregation in the canteen/cafeteria area that had required students to sit only with students of their own gender.

The order had been issued by the university’s vice-chancellor (VC) on September 6 after which many criticised the move on social media.

Darul uloom e engineering lahore. pic.twitter.com/UChbyQBh2G — Awais Masood (@AwaisMasood) September 7, 2019

Some pointed out that the varsity had a history of discrimination.

And I had it pretty good compared to other Ahmadi Muslim students. All 23 Ahmadis in Punjab medical college were expelled for their faith. Ahmadis in UET Lahore were expelled from “dining area” for being too filthy to eat with Muslims. Others were attacked/a few killed. 3/5 — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) September 1, 2019

A new statement issued by UET now states that the notification has been withdrawn as the previous letter was “issued without the approval of the VC Dr Mansoor Sarwar.”