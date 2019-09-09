﻿ Social media outrage forces UET VC to withdraw gender discriminatory orders | Pakistan Today

Social media outrage forces UET VC to withdraw gender discriminatory orders

by News Desk , (Last Updated 32 mins ago)

The Lahore campus of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday withdrew their notification regarding gender segregation in the canteen/cafeteria area that had required students to sit only with students of their own gender.

The order had been issued by the university’s vice-chancellor (VC) on September 6 after which many criticised the move on social media.

Some pointed out that the varsity had a history of discrimination.

A new statement issued by UET now states that the notification has been withdrawn as the previous letter was “issued without the approval of the VC Dr Mansoor Sarwar.”



