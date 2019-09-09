Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), a triumph for humanity, Islamic injunctions: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the supreme sacrifices, given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions were a triumph for humanity and the Islamic principles.

In a message on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram (Ashura) 1441AH, the President said the day had the most significant place in the Islamic history because on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), along with his family members and companions, embraced shahadat in the battle of Karbala, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment.

Every year, these sacrifices rekindled the spirit that in the face of forces of evil and vice, the Muslims should not be hesitant from even sacrificing their lives, he added.

The President said due to those supreme sacrifices, our history was replete with the personalities who always stood for principles of truth and justice.

He stressed upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which were based upon complete obedience to the Islamic teachings and raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

The President further emphasized upon the countrymen to emulate these supreme lessons in their lives and work for the progress and prosperity of the country, besides taking all possible steps to curb terrorism, extremism and intolerance.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-e-Ashur.