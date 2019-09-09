Punjab police bans use of cellphones while on duty

LAHORE: In a rather bizarre development, the Punjab police has banned the use of mobile phones by on-duty officers and barred them from capturing videos of other police personnel on duty, it emerged on Monday.

The ban comes after several cases emerged in recent days of suspects dying in the police custody due to alleged torture. The provincial police department has faced severe public backlash after several torture videos went viral on social media.

An office order sent to all Punjab police officers by the additional inspector general of police on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan stated that it had been observed that police officials were using mobile phones while on duty even though “clear directions in this regard have already been conveyed to all field formations”.

“Frequent violations of these directions/SOPs reflect badly on the performance of supervising officers,” it said, adding: “It was the responsibility of the field formations to get the instructions implemented in letter and spirit”.

“In future, no officer below the rank of SHO (Station House Officer) or in-charge of a deployed duty will use a cellphone while on duty,” the letter read.