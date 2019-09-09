Punjab IGP says provincial police all geared up for Ashura

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that the Punjab Police is utilising all available resources including the latest technology for the security of Ashura processions and majalis especially on Youm-e-Ashoor so that citizens can spend the religious occasion without any fear or apprehensions.

He expressed these views while talking to media after reviewing the security arrangements of Ashura processions. Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan along with other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab IGP further said that Lahore CCPO and all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs will be in the field and aerial monitoring of the sensitive processions and majalis via drone cameras would also be ensured.

He said that prohibition of mobile phone use during duty hours is only for police officials so that police officials can perform their duties with better concentration for the security of citizens and this ban does not apply on media representatives and the general public.

Further, DIG Operations briefed the IGP about security arrangements on the 9th of Muharram, he shared that officials deputed on security duty are fully alert and active and are ready to thwart any plan of anti-social elements to disrupt the law and order.

While answering questions of the media, the IGP said that three and four layered security will be provided to all main processions and majalis across Punjab for the day while a total of 160 thousand police officers officials, national volunteers and other volunteers will perform security duties.

IGP Arif also directed officers to install snipers on the rooftops of building and imambargahs along the route of main processions and to ensure that no one is allowed to enter processions or majalis without checking through walk through security gates and metal detectors.

He also emphasised on the smooth flow of traffic and convenience of the citizens while making security arrangements.