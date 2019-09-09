Mobile services to be suspended in twin cities during Muharram processions

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Telecom operators have been directed to suspend their services in specific areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Muharram-ul-Harram.

In a tweet, deputy commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat regretted the inconvenience to general public and said the cellular network would be closed during main procession in sectors G-9, G-10 on 8th Muharram.

In sectors G-6, G-7 and Blue Area, the mobile service would remain suspended on 9th Muharram-ul-Harram and 19th Safar.

The cellular service would remain suspended in Sector I-10, Khayaban-e-Sirsyed (Rawalpindi) during the night falling between 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram. The service would be unavailable in Sector G-6 on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram.

Likewise, the service will be no more available in Bari Imam area on 11th Muharram.