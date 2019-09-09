Launch a religious holiday calendar before spacecrafts, Fawad tells Modi in scathing rebuke

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

As India reeled from the shock and disappointment over the failure of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) to land its third spacecraft on the moon, the Chandrayaan-2, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to deliver some crushing blows to the already disheartened team responsible for the spacecraft landing and of course PM Modi. In a scathing rebuke Chaudhry advised India to first try their hand at launching a religious holiday calendar before attempting to launch spacecrafts.

Chaudhry’s ‘epic jab’, as he likes to put it, was based on his tireless efforts to Google the lunar calendar and align it with the religious holiday calendar (Eid, Ashura etc) in the country- Pakistan had multiple Eids this year.

“When you hire losers like K. Sivan, who happens to be the son of a farmer mind you, to head such technical matters with Moditler at the helm of things then this will happen”, commented Chaudhry at a presser held exclusively to address India’s failed space mission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. K. Sivan holds a doctoral degree in aerospace engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Aeronautical Society of India and the Systems Society of India.

To a question inquiring how Pakistan, according to Chaudhry, was planning on sending the country’s first Astronaut to space in 2022 under its space program that has lunched 6 communications satellites (two Chinese from a China launcher in China) since 1961 while ISRO had launched 105 in a single rocket in 2017, Fawad replied, “I don’t know, maybe we put a rocket where the sun dont shine and try sending you to India first so you can k*** their as*** in person? The presser ended soon after with no more questions taken.