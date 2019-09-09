Imam Hussain’s martyrdom is a triumph for humanity, Islamic injunctions: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the supreme sacrifices given by Imam Hussain (AS) and his family members and companions were a triumph for humanity and Islamic principles.

In a statement, President Alvi said that the day of Ashur holds a great significance in the Islamic history because on this day, Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), along with his family members and companions, embraced martyrdom in the battle of Karbala, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment.

Every year, these sacrifices remind us that Muslims should not hesitate from sacrificing their lives in the face of forces of evil and vice, he added.

He stressed that people should seek guidance from the lessons taught by Imam Hussain (AS) about raising one’s standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

The president further emphasised upon the people of Pakistan to emulate these supreme lessons in their lives and work for the progress and prosperity of the country, besides taking all possible steps to curb terrorism, extremism and intolerance.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-e-Ashur.