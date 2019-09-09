Gen McKenzie calls on Gen Bajwa, discusses Afghanistan, Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: A high-level US military delegation led by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

The developing geo-strategic environment and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir, were discussed.

The meeting comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s surprise move to cancel peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

The Taliban have since said that Trump’s decision to cancel Afghan peace talks will cost more American lives.

In its official reaction to the sudden US move, the Foreign Office called on all sides for restraint and reminded them of the commitment to pursue peace.

“Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience,” said a statement issued by the FO on Sunday.

Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks, it added.

