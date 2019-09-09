Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Islamabad, parts of KP and AJK

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of high intensity jolted the federal capital, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday. No causalities or property damages were reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremours measuring 5 on the Richter scale were felt in Islamabad, Mansehra, Nakiyal and some areas of AJK.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Quranic verses. However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere.

The epi-centre of quake was stated to be in Pak-India border area at depth of 12 kilometer inside earth crust.