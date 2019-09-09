Devotees of Baba Farid Shrine suffer police brutality at behest of elites

A day after a sub-inspector in Pakpattan was suspended after allegedly manhandling a devotee visiting the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar for urs celebrations, the Punjab police showed no signs of remorse as a video of baton charging devotees surfaced early Monday morning.

According to the details, the policemen along with men in plain clothes baton charged ordinary citizens people the shrine of Baba Fariuddin after which many people fainted while some managed to escape with minor injuries.

According to reports, the police did this so that people would scamper away, making space for some VIPs. “They [some policemen] brought many people to the shrine in private vehicles and didn’t want other people around when the VIPs were visiting. “This a just a part of the country’s VIP culture,” said a person at the shrine who was witness to the incident.

Pakpattan DPO said that an investigation team has been formed to hold those responsible for this.