CJP must take notice of Salahuddin, lady constable case: Ahsan Iqbal

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that visited the house of Salahuddin Ayubi, who was killed by police torture in Rahim Yar Khan, to offer Fateha where he urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice of incidents involving police brutality and against the poor and women.

While speaking to the media on the occasion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further said criminal negligence was committed for not contacting Salahuddin’s family after his arrest and demanded action against the officials involved in the incident.

He said that the government could not provide protection to lady constable even, adding that the administration has failed.