9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude in KP

PESHAWAR: All the ‘Alm and Zuljinah’ processions of 9th Moharramul Haram peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged districts amid tight security arrangements by law enforcement agencies and police on Monday.

The mourning processions of 9th Moharramul Haram also concluded peacefully in most sensitive districts of Peshawar, DI Khan and Hangu with no untoward incident reported so far.

In Peshawar, the Central ‘Alm and Zuljinah’ procession, which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in cantonment, passed through traditional route and peacefully culminated at the same Imambargah amid tight security arrangements by police. The ‘Azadars’ paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala for their matchless sacrifice for supremacy of Islam.

The mourners performed prayers at Kalabari Fawara Chowk and offered special dua for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, Muslims Ummah, independence of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and martyrs of Karbala. Thousands of mourners along with children and women participated in the mourning processions and majalis.

Police, Quick Response Force (QRF), Elite Force and other law enforcing agencies were deployed on procession routes to ward off any mishaps.

City Police Chief, Karim Khan also visited Hussania Hall Imambargah in Peshawar’s cantonment to review the security arrangements.

He said Ashura processions would be monitored through air surveillance and foolproof security would be provided to Azadars on Tuesday.

The CCPO said all small and big Majalis have been provided full security in the provincial capital to avoid any mishaps.

More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in Peshawar for security of ‘Alm and Zuljinnah’ processions.

Closed-circuited television cameras (CCTV) were also installed in a number of places and important locations/squares besides processions routes for monitoring and security in Peshawar.

City Police have established nearly 64 entry points in the City where 268 policemen deployed while barricades were put in place at 565 points to check suspicious people.

An aerial surveillance would be conducted for 10th Muharram processions in most sensitive districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Emergency has been declared in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for 9th and 10th Moharram where six operation theatres established and 16 ambulances specified for dealing with any emergency besides keeping 422 persons including doctors and paramedics on high alert.

Moharram processions routes were sealed and movement of unwanted people was restricted to ward off any eventuality.

The provincial government has made foolproof security measures in most sensitive districts of DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency’s city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura Moharram.