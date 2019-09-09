62 more dengue cases surface in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least 62 more dengue fever cases were detected in Rawalpindi in a week, taking the reported cases toll to 1436 during the current year.

According to details, out of the 62 new dengue fever cases surfaced in Rawalpindi, 39 dengue cases were reported in Potohar region while 23 were reported in Airport Housing Scheme and surrounding areas.

With recent cases, the total number of cases surfaced in Rawalpindi since January 01, 2019 has climbed to 1436.

Administration of the hospitals of Rawalpindi said that dozens of people admitted in the hospitals were found to be affected by dengue fever.