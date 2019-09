KASHMORE: At least four people including two children were injured when a wall collapsed during 9th Muharram mourning in Imambargah Syed Ghulam Shah here on Monday.

According to details, the Shiite pilgrims were engaged in mourning when the wall of Imambargah located in Kandhkot city of district Kashmore fell on them.

Two children among four mourners were injured in the incident who were shifted to hospital where the condition of two was stated to be critical.