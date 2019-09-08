Woman shot dead in park

LAHORE: Unidentified armed men gunned down a woman when she was taking a walk in a park on Sunday.

Police said that unknown armed men approached on a rickshaw, sprayed bullets at Hajiran Bibi while she was on a routine walk in the Quaid-e-Azam International Park in the industrial area of Lahore.

The woman died on the spot while the assailant managed to escape the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against unidentified attackers have started an investigation.