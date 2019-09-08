US reiterates support for dialogue between Pakistan, India

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) said on Saturday that it continues to support direct dialogue between Pakistan and India regarding the escalating tensions in the Indian-occupied region.

US State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells took to social media to state that the US would continue to support dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours – “on Kashmir and other issues of concern”.

She said this decision was stressed in Deputy Assistant Secretary Ervin Massinga’s recent meeting with the United States Council of Muslim Organisations leadership (USCMO).

Previously too, the US has voiced support for direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue, while President Trump also made a mediation offer days before India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir on August 5.

“We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” the US State Department said in a statement issued after New Delhi’s illegal move.

Noting the broader implications of India’s actions, Washington further stated that it was closely “following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“We call upon on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC), including taking firm and resolute steps to combat cross-border terrorism,” read the US State Department statement.