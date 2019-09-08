Murad asks Punjab govt to honour Talpur’s production orders

–Production orders for Talpur issued for next Sindh Assembly session on September 13

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the Punjab government has refused to honour the production orders of MPA Faryal Talpur whereas the orders were honoured by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the politician was in the bureau’s custody.

This he said while addressing a press conference along with his four cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Sohial Anwar Siyal, Murtaza Wahab and advocate Zia Lanjar here at the conference room of the CM House.

The chief minister said that Talpur was brought here in the assembly to attend the session while she was in NAB’s custody but ever since she has been sent in jail custody, under the administration of the Punjab government, every production order issued by the speaker of the Sindh Assembly has been dishonored.

Quoting the example of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafiq, the chief minister said that he although was in jail, he was being produced in the National Assembly when the speaker issued his production orders. “This is very serious and is bound to further aggravate the sense of deprivation that the people of Sindh are already experiencing,” he said.

Shah said that the provincial assembly had passed a resolution urging him (CM) to use his good offices for Talpur’s production in the provincial assembly. “Being chief minister, I was bound to act upon the will of the House, therefore I talked to the Punjab chief secretary and Punjab governor but all my requests fall flat on their deaf ears,” he said while adding that he also tried to contact the Punjab chief minister in this regard but “he was too busy and couldn’t receive any calls”.

Being an elected member of the provincial assembly, Madam Faryal Talpur is entitled to represent her constituents in the assembly. “The assembly rules, both provincial and national, empower the speaker to issue production orders of any detained/arrested member and the government is bound to honour them,” he said.

To a question, the chief minister replied that it didn’t matter whether the “rulers” listened to him or not for he was “addressing this press conference to inform the people of Pakistan how the representatives they elected are denied their representation”.

The Sindh chief minister further added that the people of Punjab should also be aware of who they elected.

In response to another question, the chief minister said that the formation of a forward block in the Sindh Assembly was a bubble of hot air. “Every day new rumours are spread to create uncertainty in the province but within a few days the rumours die down themselves,” he added.

Shah wondered when conspiracies had not been hatched against the PPP, adding that the conspiracies against the party had begun since its inception but all have and will continue to backfire with the power of people. “Even in the 2018 elections, a conspiracy was hatched against PPP but we bagged more seats than before. This is the power of the people which would always remain a part of politics,” he stated.