RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man gunned down his teenage sister for honour and escaped the scene here on Sunday.

Police said that accused hailing from Ahmedpur Lamma area of Rahim Yar Khan was suspicious about “character of his younger sister”.

After an exchange of hot words over the issue, the culprit killed her and fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital.

The police, after registering a case, have started raids for his arrest.