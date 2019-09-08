Resurfaced TTP issues warning against questioning success of operations in former FATA

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

MIRANSHAH – A month after warning the locals against playing loud music, polio vaccination and women going out without being accompanied by a man, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a warning against questioning the success of operations in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), saying people defying the warning will face consequences.

The one-page message in Urdu seen by people in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, cautioned the people: “Similar statements issued by Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who even hint at the fact that the operations in the region weren’t an overwhelming success that broke the back of terrorism.”

The message further said: “There will be no use of DJs within the area, because the only DJs that are allowed to work in this country are preparing their next track to highlight the successes in the tribal areas. Those ignoring the warning will be responsible for consequences.”

Activists, opinion-makers and organisations dedicated to underlining human rights abuse have been asked to focus on ‘all these violations in India’ instead.

“Maybe add some meaningless fluff on Pakistan, but nothing on the core issues – or be ready to face dire consequences for defying the instruction,” the TTP warned.

