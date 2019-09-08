Radio Pakistan website briefly hacked

The website for Pakistan’s national state broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, was restored after being briefly hacked on Sunday.

A message on the website’s homepage, which sarcastically commented on the cybersecurity that had been in place, read: “Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad.”

The hack was announced on Twitter by an account with the handle “@TheCrashRulers” in a tweet that read: “@RadioPakistan Radio Pakistan Website Hacked by Team #CrashRulers”.

It is not confirmed if the operator of the account is associated with the ones behind the hack.

Other tweets on the account, over the past three months, claim to have hacked multiple other government and business websites, including Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Bahauddin Zakariya University and Zoom Petroleum Pakistan among others.