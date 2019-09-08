PUNJAB PUNCH: Who taught you to torture people?

LAHORE: “Who taught you how to torture people?” was the question Salahuddin Ayubi kept asking the policemen while he was being subjected to third degree torture in police custody. Surely the masses must have gotten goose bumps while watching the viral video and photographs of torture the mentally disabled man suffered.

Salahuddin’s torture-custodial death is a complex case which the concerned authorities are unable to resolve. Also, the public pressure through social media made the death case more complicated, compelling the authorities to cautiously consider their options.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered to hold a judicial inquiry on the matter whereas the picture before the public is that Salahuddin was murdered during police custody, a fact endorsed by the videos made by the policemen themselves while the poor chap remained in their custody.

In the past, many such cases of being tortured to death during police custody have surfaced and the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made tall claims of changing police culture; claims that have clearly bitten the dust by the looks of it.

During this year, all over Punjab, including Lahore almost 950 cases are of third degree police torture were registered, according to sources privy to the incidents, in which 13 people died only because of the torture. Is this not a big question mark on the attitude of the law enforcers?

While Salahuddin’s case was it its peak, two similar incidents of police torture were also seen in Lahore. In the first incident, a person from the suburbs of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) namely Amir Masih was tortured to such an extent that his kidneys failed. In the second incident, officers of the Gujarpura police fearlessly demanded ransom from the families of some men involved in selling drugs while they were locked in custody.

When the case was taken to the anti-corruption establishment through the family of one of the prisoners, lo and behold! A secret torture cell made by the Gujarpura policewas unearthed. And although the Anti Corruption team released the prisoners, among them was a youth Amjad Hussain, who was tortured so badly that he passed away the very next day of his release.

Furthermore, a woman in Vehari was hanged upside down while the police gave her electric shocks for their amusement.

In Pakpattan, Station House Officer (SHO) Ejaz, during the urs ceremony of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, misbehaved and harassed the local people present on the occasion in addition to getting a few old and feeble folks beaten.

When all this was going on, the Inspector General Police (IGP) went to the CCPO office in Lahore for a meeting regarding positive police attitude and reforms. Around the same time, a certain Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif was caught misbehaving with an elderly lady at the gate of the CCPO office. He was only arrested and suspended after someone made a video of this incident and it went viral on social media.

Digging into the matter, it was revealed that the elderly lady had come all the way from Raiwand to complain about an SHO who had illegally occupied her house but upon reaching the CCPO office, from where she already had few hopes, she received another setback in the form of ill treatment, disrespect that was uncalled for and power politics.

And it ay be recalled, that long not ago, the officers of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also killed a family of Sahiwal by firing while they were with their minor children in a car.

This is the police culture of Punjab, where even after continuous reports and investigations, no conclusions are drawn. Whether the dead were actually guilty or innocent, cases of police brutality have never met any tangible result. The end of this culture is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Even after the Model Town incident in which 14 persons were murdered, the police made a committee to work on police reforms and improvement of police culture but all got buried into files and nothing practical was even attempted.

Similarly, Punjab police, in last ten years has taken no positive step to assess the mental state and psychological condition of police officers while funds of ghost doctors in millions are dispersed from the IGP office regularly.

According to some sources in the central police office, “Police is spending billions of rupees in the name of changing police culture and investigation of FIRs yet the results and performance remains at zero.”

The sources said that the former Punjab IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera had ordered all districts to assess the mental health of policemen with a focus on the mindset tilting towards torturing and sadism but nothing beyond file work was achieved.

Moving on, the present government came up with a mission to improve police culture and claimed that it would stop political interference in the working of the Punjab police yet things are exactly where they were. Changing three IGPs too was nothing more than political motivation.

Sources further said that the former Punjab IGP, who is the present Sindh IGP, Syed Kaleem Imam, was appointed in Punjab during the caretaker set up because of a strong political backing. After he left, the next IGP Mian Amjad Javed Saleemi was also had a close association with a PTI politician. Later on, the politician had some issues with Saleemi and thus he was disposed of and upon the recommendation of an important person from the establishment, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz was appointed to the post.

Some sources from the police department also informed that a cell established in the Punjab Police for police reforms and changing of police culture was another half hearted project project that had failed in the past.

The current situation is that the Punjab IGP has close ties with his officers due to which the orders are casually shunned and thus people like Salahuddin, the Jack and Jane Does of society, fall like dominoes.

An official of the police department on the condition of anonymity said, “Our force is failing miserably in using modern and scientific techniques of investigations and easily resort to third degree torture as a means of investigation. They are simply not allowed to torture anybody in their custody”.

If the incidents of Model Town, Sahiwal and Ichhra had been taken seriously and resolved, Salahuddin would still have been alive today and his trial would have been according to law not according to the will and wish of the country’s ‘law enforcers’.