Imran takes notice of notice he took of GIDC waiver that he had signed

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of the notice that he took of the waiver of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess that he granted a select set of industrialists.

“After much criticism of the notice that I took of the waiver that I had myself signed, I have decided to take notice of that notice,” said the prime minister in a press release. “If this is also criticised, then I can also take a notice of this.”

Islamabad-based analysts predict that the prime minister can take another notice of the notice he implied in the press release, hence setting off a sequence of notices ad infinitum.

“It won’t stop, basically,” said Laeeq Hassan, an Islambad-based reporter with years of PM House and Estadiv experience. “The prime minister has a tendency of doing that sort of thing,” said a close family source on the condition of anonymity.

“Once, when a close friend at Aitchison had told him he was stupid, the PM had replied ‘tu hoga stupid’ to which his friend said ‘tu hoga’ to which the PM said ‘tu hoga’ and this exact exchange kept repeating for a week-and-a-half. I’m afraid the aforementioned incident wasn’t from his school days but from last month.”