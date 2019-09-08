Chinese FM calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi along with his delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior Chinese officials were a part of the delegation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters related to the overall situation of the country and bilateral relations between both the countries.

Earlier on August 13, China had again expressed concerned over the current situation in the occupied Kashmir and escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

The concern was expressed by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing.

Wang Yi had said the current situation in Kashmir escalated tension between India and Pakistan, saying his country opposes any unilateral action that could complicate the situation.

He said New Delhi’s move to end the constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir will change the status quo of the disputed area and will result in a tense situation in the region.

Wang Yi hoped that India and Pakistan would resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and jointly safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation also met president Arif Alvi to discuss bilateral and regional issues.