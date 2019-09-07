Cafe Aylanto gets sealed for serving alcohol

LAHORE: High-end restaurant Cafe Aylanto’s branch at MM Alam Road was sealed on Saturday after several premium bottles of liquor were found on their premises.

As per the details, the high-end cafe, which also operates in Karachi and Islamabad, was allegedly allowing customers to consume alcohol along with dinner.

Local media reports state that undercover agents were sent to the restaurant. The undercover agents purchased foreign liquor worth Rs12,000 and signalled two assistant commissioners (AC) who then stepped in and initiated legal action.

The undercover operation was carried out at the orders of Lahore commissioner who had tasked AC Revenue Muddassar Nawaz to take action against the cafe if any illegal activity was taking place there.

Later on, Model Town AC Zeeshan Ranjha carried out the raid along with Lahore Excise Department ETO Masood Bashir Waraich and Model Town SP Malik Imran. “Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration,” SP Malik Imran said.

Bottles of whiskey, wine, vodka, and beer found in the restaurant were confiscated by the police.

The police also alleged that they had confiscated hashish and meth as well; however, no evidence of the drugs was shown to the media nor was it seen in the pictures and videos recorded by the security officials.

While the police arrested thirteen members of the staff as well as a few customers, the owner of the restaurant, Humaira Sattar, was nowhere to be seen. No official statement has been provided about arresting the owner either.

It may be mentioned here that while many Muslim countries not only serve alcohol openly and leave its consumption to an individual’s personal faith, Pakistan was radicalised under Zia-ul-Haq’s Islamisation plan which banned the use of liquor among other things.