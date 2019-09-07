Top US military commander arrives in Pakistan

United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr arrived in Islamabad on Saturday along with a 17-member delegation.

According to reports, Gen McKenzie will hold important meetings with civil and military leadership.

McKenzie and US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones also visited the Tarbela Dam on Saturday.

During the visit, he had a round of various components of the project including the Main Dam, Spillways, the Reservoir and the Power House, said a press release.

Welcoming the US delegation, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain said that Tarbela Dam has been playing a vital role for economic stability and social development of Pakistan since its completion in 1974 by providing water for agriculture, mitigating floods, and injecting a sizeable quantum of low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Despite being in the fifth decade of its life, Tarbela Reservoir can still store more than 6 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

Earlier this year, McKenzie met with Prime Minister Imran Khan where the two dignitaries discussed the Pak-US relations and the ongoing Afghan peace talks, among other matters.

General McKenzie Jr, who took over as head of the US CENTCOM in May after General Joseph Votel’s retirement, also met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The two top commanders discussed the geo-strategic environment and regional security. The discussion included Afghanistan and the February 27 standoff between the Pakistani and Indian militaries.