Provincial govt has done remarkable things in one year, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar has said that the provincial government of Punjab outdid all other provinces in terms of progress and development.

Many remarkable bills have been introduced, he further said.

He expressed this while conversing with Punjab Minister for Law and Finance Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in Lahore on Saturday, who called on him to present a one-year progress report of his ministry.

“Punjab assembly introduced and passed 19 most important bills directly linked with the welfare of a common man. Almost 32 more bills are in process to be introduced and debated in the assembly. We made it clear from day one that our top priority is to provide relief to people who have elected us, no stone will be left unturned,” he said.