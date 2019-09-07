Martyrs are our pride and their families our responsibility, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that martyrs are the pride of Pakistan and looking after their families was the responsibility of the armed forces and the nation.

In a message posted on the social networking platform Twitter a day after Pakistan observed Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the COAS had thanked the nation for reaching out to families of martyrs.

“COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. ‘Martyrs are our pride & their families our responsibility’, COAS,” the DG ISPR tweeted.

Thanks to media for unprecedented coverage of Defence & Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media.

The ISPR director-general also thanked the electronic media for the unprecedented coverage of Defence and Martyrs Day, and the special programs put up by them.

Earlier on Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan will never leave its Kashmiri brethren and their cause alone and will keep fighting for them.

Addressing a Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, COAS Bajwa said Pakistan will keep fighting for the cause of Kashmiris till the last bullet and soldier.

Calling on the international community to play its part, COAS Bajwa said Pakistan gives the message of peace and there was an atmosphere of peace prevailing in the country today.