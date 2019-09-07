Lawyer charged with slapping female constable released due to legal loopholes

LAHORE: The lawyer accused of slapping a lady constable in Ferozewala was released on Saturday due to legal irregularities made in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him.

Advocate Ahmed Mukhtar was charged with “violently slapping” constable Faiza Nawaz after she told him to not park his car at a checkpoint.

However, the suspect was released on Saturday by the court as his name in the FIR was misspelled as Ahmed Iftikhar.

The constable, Faiza Nawaz has appealed to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take immediate notice of the injustice meted out to her.

“Is this the level of respect for women that anyone can slap her?” the police constable was quoted as saying.

Social activist Farzana Bari said that it was not only Constable Nawaz but the working woman of this country who had been dealt a slap on her face.

Meanwhile, the lawyer fraternity in Sheikhupura boycotted legal proceeding on Saturday in solidarity with the alleged assaulter.