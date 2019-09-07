India defeats Pakistan in U- 19 by 60 runs

Opener Arjun Azad and No. 3 batsman NT Tilak Verma scored hundreds as India comfortably crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 60 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup encounter at Moratuwa, Times of India reported on Saturday.

Batting first, India scored a challenging 305 for 9 in 50 overs riding on 183-run second-wicket stand between Arjun (121 off 111 balls) and Tilak (110 off 119 balls.

In reply, Pakistan were never in contention as they were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar took 3 for 36 in 10 overs. Medium pacers Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra chipped in with a couple of wickets each.