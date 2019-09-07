Govt to introduce legislation against extra judicial killings: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said that the provincial government would not tolerate extrajudicial killings by police and would stand with aggrieved families in such incidents.

He was addressing the media on Saturday along with a delegation of lawyers and Mohammad Afzaal, the father of Salahuddin, who was killed under police custody. Earlier, Mohammad Afzaal met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and expressed his satisfaction over the government’s actions in the case.

Describing the details of the meeting, Raja Basharat said that the chief minister had made it clear that those responsible for the Rahim Yar Khan incident would receive a definitive sentence and that effective law was being introduced to stop such incidents from taking place.

“The Additional Chief Secretary Home has been directed to initiate work on the proposed law instantly,” the minister said.

Bahasrat said that the Chief Minister directed IG (Inspector-General) Punjab to appoint a DIG (District Inspector-General) level officer on the inquiry of the Salahud Din case and ordered to conduct the post mortem of the victim against at the insistence of Mohammed Afzal.

As per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concrete reforms were being taken to put an end police brutality and extrajudicial torture, he stated further.

Raja Basharat said that a government school or institution would also be attributed to the name of the late Salahuddin. He said that Mohammed Afzal expressed satisfaction over the government’s request for setting up a judicial commission and said that he would accept the findings of the commission whatever they may be.

He added that if the issue is resolved by the addition of Section 7-ATA to the FIR of Salahud Din, the government would have no objection.

Later, the lawyers thanked the Chief Minister and the Law Minister for taking prompt action in regard to the incident and for cooperating in every possible way.