Govt leaders’ criticism of India’s moon mission fails to impress twitter

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chauhdary on Saturday mocked India’s failed mission to the moon after India’s space agency lost track of the spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 moments before it’s scheduled touchdown.

In a series of late-night tweets Fawad trolled India for having spent Rs 900 crores on its “failed” space program, while millions of its citizens remained mired in poverty.

Questioning the wisdom of India’s leadership he suggested that instead of spending such a hefty amount on fantastical projects the Indian government should instead focus on poverty alleviation and building toilets.

He also questioned the wisdom of the Indian leadership and said it was unwise for them to venture into unchartered territory.

Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia”.

Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia” https://t.co/lp8pHUNTBZ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

In one tweet Fawad urged Indian users to sleep and not wait for the Space Agency’s announcement about the moon mission.

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed https://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

It wasn’t long before others within Pakistan’s ruling establishment joined Fawad’s bandwagon of mocking India.

Senator Faisal Javed of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in a tweet called the project a huge waste of money likening it to India’s “futile” attempts at “aggression, killings, genocide and violence in Kashmir”.

SmallMen in BigOffices-endia has failed big time.They don't ve to work on the moon-They ve to work on thr Toilets 1st. Waste of huge money same as waste of Endia's #aggression, #killings, #Genocide & #Violence in Kashmir because Kashmiris will get FREEDOM insha'ALLAH #IndiaFailed — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 6, 2019

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj General Asim Ghafoor also issued a tweet from his personal twitter handle which questioned whether the failure of the project will be blamed on “innocent Kashimiris of “Occupied Kashmir” or on India’s Muslim minorities, or on “sane anti-Hindutva voices” or on Pakistan’s security agencies.

Well done @isro

Who to blame:

1. Under siege innocent Kashmiris of IOJ&K?

2. Muslims & minorities of endia?

4. Sane anti hindituva voices of endia?

4. ISI? hindituva will take you nowhere, let alone moon.

For another stream of lies & fake claims see replies!#AnotherVirChakar — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) September 6, 2019

Fawad’s tweets generated widespread criticism from both Indian and Pakistani twitter user.

One twitter user from India pointed out that a science minister who couldn’t spell ‘satellite’ felt it necessary to mock others.

The person who isn't even able to spell satellite is the federal minister for science and technology.. #PKMKB

And yeah Ch fawad Hussain , does Ch stands for chutiya ? 👀 https://t.co/cPucOb4d5u — सौम् Yeah (@soumyastic) September 7, 2019

While another Pakistani user pointed out that India had Rs 900 crore to spare for such a mission while all Fawad Chaudhry had was his Twitter account.

India ke paas 900 crore hai ye sab karne ke liye! Aur apke paas ye muft ka twitter account… https://t.co/OXOUbuBTst pic.twitter.com/YSuO6M93w2 — F.K (@fzaklm) September 7, 2019

Other twitter users from Pakistan also joined in reminding Fawad that a failed mission to the moon was better than having no space policy at all.