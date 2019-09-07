﻿ Govt leaders’ criticism of India’s moon mission fails to impress twitter | Pakistan Today

Govt leaders’ criticism of India’s moon mission fails to impress twitter

by News Desk , (Last Updated 6 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chauhdary on Saturday mocked India’s failed mission to the moon after India’s space agency lost track of the spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 moments before it’s scheduled touchdown.

In a series of late-night tweets Fawad trolled India for having spent Rs 900 crores on its “failed” space program, while millions of its citizens remained mired in poverty.

Questioning the wisdom of India’s leadership he suggested that instead of spending such a hefty amount on fantastical projects the Indian government should instead focus on poverty alleviation and building toilets.

He also questioned the wisdom of the Indian leadership and said it was unwise for them to venture into unchartered territory.

Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia”.

In one tweet Fawad urged Indian users to sleep and not wait for the Space Agency’s announcement about the moon mission.

It wasn’t long before others within Pakistan’s ruling establishment joined Fawad’s bandwagon of mocking India.

Senator Faisal Javed of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in a tweet called the project a huge waste of money likening it to India’s “futile” attempts at “aggression, killings, genocide and violence in Kashmir”.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj General Asim Ghafoor also issued a tweet from his personal twitter handle which questioned whether the failure of the project will be blamed on “innocent Kashimiris of “Occupied Kashmir” or on India’s Muslim minorities, or on “sane anti-Hindutva voices” or on Pakistan’s security agencies.

Fawad’s tweets generated widespread criticism from both Indian and Pakistani twitter user.

One twitter user from India pointed out that a science minister who couldn’t spell ‘satellite’ felt it necessary to mock others.

While another Pakistani user pointed out that India had Rs 900 crore to spare for such a mission while all Fawad Chaudhry had was his Twitter account.

Other twitter users from Pakistan also joined in reminding Fawad that a failed mission to the moon was better than having no space policy at all.



Top